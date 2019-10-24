Home

Robert J Cotton & Sons Ltd
697 Main Street
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-355 2529
Clyde Henry WELLINGTON

WELLINGTON, Clyde Henry. Service No: 4216088 - FLT Sergeant RNZAF Of Palmerston North, On Wednesday 23rd October 2019, (Peacefully) at Julia Wallace Retirement Village. Aged 94 Years. Dearly loved Husband of Mavis (dec) Much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne & Raewyn, Paula & Hamish. Cherished Grandfather of Vanessa & Rick, Karla & Stacey, David & Bebhinn, And Great Grandfather of Nicole, Andrew, Ashleigh, Brooke, Finn & Indie. All messages to the Wellington Family c/- PO Box 5191, Palmerston North A Mass for Clyde will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes, 96 Shamrock Street, Palmerston North, On Tuesday 29th October 2019 at 10am. R J Cotton & Sons Ltd Phone (06) 355-2529
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 24, 2019
