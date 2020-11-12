Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde STIRLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Henry Finlayson STIRLING


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Clyde Henry Finlayson STIRLING Notice
STIRLING, Clyde Henry Finlayson. Born April 4, 1932. Passed away in his 88th year on November 9, 2020. Loving husband to Joan, devoted Father to Dean, Nigel and Carlene, Father-in-law to Trish and Sam. Grandfather to Amanda, Tim, Troy, Shinnae, Brandon and Kyle, their partners Andrew, Sarah, Kathryn, Ritchie and Paige, Great Grandfather to Max and Zak. Rest easy with the angels. A service will be held at Waitakere Primary School on Saturday 14th November at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clyde's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -