STIRLING, Clyde Henry Finlayson. Born April 4, 1932. Passed away in his 88th year on November 9, 2020. Loving husband to Joan, devoted Father to Dean, Nigel and Carlene, Father-in-law to Trish and Sam. Grandfather to Amanda, Tim, Troy, Shinnae, Brandon and Kyle, their partners Andrew, Sarah, Kathryn, Ritchie and Paige, Great Grandfather to Max and Zak. Rest easy with the angels. A service will be held at Waitakere Primary School on Saturday 14th November at 1.30pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2020