|
|
|
PRENTICE, Clive Willliam (Tim). Passed away peacefully at Althorp Hospital on 3rd August 2020. Aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Marilyn for 54 years. Loved father and father in law of Kiri and Rob, Baden and Tracey, Clinton and Katy. Loving Poppa of Kiana, Ashley, Sean, Lydia, Thomas and Abbi. According to Tim's wishes a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice. online at bit.ly/cwprentice0308, All communications to Prentice Family, Kingsview Towers, 801/6 Durham Street, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2020