MORE, Clive Ian (Clive). Born 30th June, 1947. Passed away suddenly in England on Monday 7th September 2020 aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn; father of Tamsin, Joanna and Samuel; father in law to Stuart, Ross and Hannah; grandfather to Wilf, Florence, Finley and Freya; brother of Carolyn (deceased) and younger brother of Warren. Clive will be sorely missed by all, especially by his young grandchildren whom he loved so much.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 11, 2020