BROOKS, Clive (Clive). Born September 12, 1946. Passed away on April 30, 2020. Clive passed away at his home in Bromsgrove, England, on 30 April this year. Beloved husband of Jenny, adored father of Sarah, doting grandad of Ollie and Bea, and dear brother to Trevor. Clive made lifelong friends during his schooling in Otumoetai and Tauranga during the mid fifties through to the early sixties, when he returned to the UK with his parents and brother. All communications to Clive's wife Jenny, [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 23 to May 24, 2020
