RICHARDSON, Clio Elsie. Passed away peacefully at Selwyn Heights Rest Home on Thursday 21st November 2019 with family present. Aged 86 years. Beloved wife of the late Allan. Mother of Karen and Jeff, Garry and Lynda, Wayne and Harvey, Mark and Leonie. Nana of 10 and Great Nana of 7. The Funeral Service will be held in the Garden Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Wednesday 27th November 2019 at 11.00 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019