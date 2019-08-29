Home

INGLIS, Clinton Douglas. Passed away suddenly on the 27th of August 2019. Loved son of Ian and the late Wendy. Brother and best friend of sister Becs and brother of Che and Issac, and his baby Sharlo. Dearly loved by all his Aunties, Uncles, cousins and friends. Rest in peace our baby we love you. Love and light always. A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Auckland on Saturday the 31st of August 2019 at 3.00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
