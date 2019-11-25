|
|
|
HORNCY, Clifford William Donald (Cliff). On 23 November 2019, 2 days short of his 78th birthday. Best mate and husband of Naomi and the late Averil. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gavin and Hayley Horncy, Nicola and Rob Clark. Respected step-dad of Gavin and Maree Field, Sharee Carr, Michelle Godden and Aaron and Kelly Broadbent. Loved much poppa and grandy of all his grandchildren. A service to celebrate the life of Cliff will be held at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako, 144 Kerikeri Road at 11:00am on Thursday 28 November 2019 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Cliff may be made to Hospice Mid-Northland, P.O. Box 141, Kerikeri, 0245.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019