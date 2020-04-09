Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford SHARP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Rex (Rex) SHARP

Add a Memory
Clifford Rex (Rex) SHARP Notice
SHARP, Clifford Rex (Rex). At home on 8th April 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Avis. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne & Ian, Jennifer & Mark, and Colin. Granddad to Rowena, Nancy, John, Peter, Erin, Samantha, Leon & Amy. Great granddad of six. Thanks to all the surgeons, doctors and nurses who have provided care and support in the past year. Also thanks to the staff of Hospice West and Vision West Home healthcare, members of Te Atatu RSA, friends and neighbours. Private cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -