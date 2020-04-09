|
SHARP, Clifford Rex (Rex). At home on 8th April 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband of the late Avis. Loved father and father-in-law of Anne & Ian, Jennifer & Mark, and Colin. Granddad to Rowena, Nancy, John, Peter, Erin, Samantha, Leon & Amy. Great granddad of six. Thanks to all the surgeons, doctors and nurses who have provided care and support in the past year. Also thanks to the staff of Hospice West and Vision West Home healthcare, members of Te Atatu RSA, friends and neighbours. Private cremation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 9, 2020