McDOUGALL, Clifford (Graham). Passed away on 11th February 2020, aged 80. Very much loved and devoted husband of Maureen. Loved father of Beverley, Bryce, Jinnene, and Karl. Adored Grandad to his 8 grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Loving brother of Judy. A Service for Graham will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra St, Te Awamutu on Monday, 17th February 2020 at 11am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the McDougall family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840. Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 15, 2020