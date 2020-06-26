Home

Clifford John (Cliff) MCINTOSH

MCINTOSH, Clifford John (Cliff). Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital. Aged 88 years. Loving husband of the Late Shirley. Dearly loved dad of Wendy and Carl, Lynley and David. Loved poppa of Amy and Geoff, Jonathan and Tiffany, Brendan and Rebecca, Timothy and Natasha. Special poppa of 8 great grandchildren. "Now at peace with his Lord and Savior" The family would like to thank the staff of Ward 5 Middlemore Hospital for their amazing care of Cliff during his final days. A celebration of Cliff's life will be held at the St Columba Presbyterian Church, 480 Ti Rakau Drive, Botany Downs, Auckland tomorrow Saturday 27th of June 2020 at 11.00am. Private Cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
