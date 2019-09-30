Home

COLE, Clifford John. Born 1st May 1927. Passed away suddenly; In the garden, with the sun on his back on 27th September 2019. Dearly loved husband of Patricia and father of David, Peter and Andrew. Father in law of Cheryl and Hayley and grandfather of Karri Lauren and Nina. A big thanks to the staff at Seadrome Rest Home for taking care of Cliff. A service will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, on Friday the 4th October, 2019 at 12.30 p.m. All communications to the Cole family C/- the above Funeral Home.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
