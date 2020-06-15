|
MAXWELL, Clifford Charles Walter (Cliff). Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 9 June 2020 at his home in Mount Eden, Auckland, aged 91. Dearly loved husband of nearly 57 years to Dawn. Much loved father and father in-law of Philip, Robyn and David. Beloved Grandad of Bethany and Amy. A service will be held at Grange Manor Chapel, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Tuesday 23 June at 10.30am. Donations in lieu of flowers to St John's Ambulance please. All communications C/- Davis Funerals.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020