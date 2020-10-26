|
PIGGOTT, Clifford Albert. Passed away peacefully on Friday 23 October 2020. Aged 92 years. It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to a proud and (strong and steady in his views) man who was the beloved husband of Poko Piggott (nee Tuakana) and dear father of Clifford, Eleanor, Arthur and Janet. He will be sadly missed by his 15 grandchildren, his 20 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. A celebration of our father's life will be held in the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson, Tuesday 27 October at 10am. We will say our final farewell at Waikumete Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 26, 2020