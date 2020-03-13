Home

Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Hillcrest Baptist Church
Corner Knighton road and Clyde street
Hillcrest, Hamilton
JENSEN, Cliff. Passed away peacefully at home on 10th March 2020. Now at peace, back with his sweetheart.Dearly loved husband of the late Claudia. Much loved father and father in law of the late Clive and Christine, Bill and Glenda, Robert and Debbie, Colleen and Greg. Grandfather to 16 grandchildren, and a whole new generation of great grandchildren. A service for Cliff will be held at Hillcrest Baptist Church, Corner Knighton road and Clyde street, Hillcrest, Hamilton on Monday 16th March 2020 at 11:00am. Donations in lieu of flowers please for New Plymouth Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
