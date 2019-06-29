Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Wm Funeral Director Ltd
79 Line Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-521 3100
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleone GRAINGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleone Greta (Greta) GRAINGER

Add a Memory
Cleone Greta (Greta) GRAINGER Notice
GRAINGER, Cleone Greta (Greta). Passed away peacefully at Cromwell House on Sunday 23 June 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Loved Mum to Sally and Stephen, Jill and John, Clare and Phil, Don and Barbara. Special Bellemere to Madeleine, Meshy, Nicola, Fran, Gretchen, Cam and her six Great Grandchildren. Rest in Peace Mum. A Private family service, followed by a cremation, was held on Friday 28 June at Morrisons Funeral Home, Eastern Suburbs Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.