GRAINGER, Cleone Greta (Greta). Passed away peacefully at Cromwell House on Sunday 23 June 2019, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Roy. Loved Mum to Sally and Stephen, Jill and John, Clare and Phil, Don and Barbara. Special Bellemere to Madeleine, Meshy, Nicola, Fran, Gretchen, Cam and her six Great Grandchildren. Rest in Peace Mum. A Private family service, followed by a cremation, was held on Friday 28 June at Morrisons Funeral Home, Eastern Suburbs Chapel, 79 Line Road Glen Innes.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019