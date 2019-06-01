JANS, Cleo Fay (nee Ekdahl). On May 30th 2019, peacefully at Bethlehem Views aged 92 years. Dearly beloved wife of the Late Robert Francis Jans, treasured Mother and Mother in Law of Lynley and Roger Hills, Margaret and Graeme Sykes, Annabelle and Chris Lord, David Jans, Chris and Sarah Jans, Rosemary and Chris Devine. Much loved Nana Cleo of Michael John, Kathryn and Brendan, Richard, Andrew and Duncan, Charles, Elliot, Sam and Natalie, Stefan, Kieran, Ryan, Ben and Kelly, Danielle, Zoe-Rose and Zach, Lilly, Harry and Sam. Loved Great Nana of Elijah and Oliver, Ethan and Max, Hope and Willow, Kaori and Keita, Otis, Dragon and Diamond and Chloe. Our eternal gratitude to the Staff at Bethlehem Views for the loving respectful way you cared for our Mother. A celebration of the Life of Cleo will be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Road Omokoroa on Tuesday 4th June at 1pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All correspondence to Jan's Family c/- 25 Ninth Avenue. In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made to New Zealand Christian Missionary Society would be appreciated and may be left at the Service.







Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 1 to June 3, 2019