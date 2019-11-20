|
STEVEN, Clement Stuart (Clem). Passed away peacefully at North Shore Public Hospital on Monday 18th November 2019, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Adored brother of Heather and Owen and the late Donald. Loving father of Vanda, Jacqui and Lorne and the late Michael. Cherished Grandad to Michael and Megan, Sean, Joel and Hannah. Special Great Grandad to Eva Jade. Gone but not forgotten. The Entire Funeral Service will be held at the Te Atatu RSA, Gunner Drive, Te Atatu Peninsula on Saturday 23rd November 2019 at 10:00 am followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 20, 2019