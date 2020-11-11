Home

POWERED BY

Services
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
09-534 7300
Service
Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Howick Funeral Home
35 Wellington St
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clement MEREDITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clement George MEREDITH

Add a Memory
Clement George MEREDITH Notice
MEREDITH, Clement George. It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Clement (Clem) Meredith, who passed away peacefully at Howick Baptist Home Care on Saturday evening 7th November 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Theresa Telesia (Sia) Meredith, beloved father of the late Mary Theresa, Anthony and Catherine Meredith, Sarah and Cam Disley, and James and Jessie Meredith. Much loved grandfather of Morganne, Ella and Caitlin; Mia and Farrah; Jamie, Jack and Jacob. Clem was the son of the late Frank and Clara Meredith (Apia, Samoa). Brother to the late Francis (Sonny) Meredith, the late Peter Meredith, the late Nita Hegan, the late Albert Meredith, and the late Joseph Meredith. A service will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, tomorrow Thursday 12th November 2020, at 10.30 am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clement's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -