MEREDITH, Clement George. It is with great sadness that we advise the passing of Clement (Clem) Meredith, who passed away peacefully at Howick Baptist Home Care on Saturday evening 7th November 2020. Aged 84 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Theresa Telesia (Sia) Meredith, beloved father of the late Mary Theresa, Anthony and Catherine Meredith, Sarah and Cam Disley, and James and Jessie Meredith. Much loved grandfather of Morganne, Ella and Caitlin; Mia and Farrah; Jamie, Jack and Jacob. Clem was the son of the late Frank and Clara Meredith (Apia, Samoa). Brother to the late Francis (Sonny) Meredith, the late Peter Meredith, the late Nita Hegan, the late Albert Meredith, and the late Joseph Meredith. A service will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, tomorrow Thursday 12th November 2020, at 10.30 am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 11, 2020