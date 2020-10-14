Home

Service
Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
More Obituaries for Clemence CRUMMER
Clemence Edward CRUMMER

Clemence Edward CRUMMER Notice
CRUMMER, Clemence Edward. Passed away suddenly. Beloved son of Mike and Lusia. Brother of Alonzo, Del and Joshua. Missed by Ella and his beautiful daughter Parsley. Loved uncle, cousin and friend. You will always be in our hearts. Love you, Mum and Dad. A small family service will be held Thursday 15th October at 6.30pm at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson. The funeral service for Clemence will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Friday 16th October at 10.30am. All communications to Regina Tovia 027 3710281 or [email protected]



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
