Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 12, 2020
3:00 p.m.
The venue will be confirmed and notification made through Cleek's Facebook page.
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 13, 2020
9:30 a.m.
Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel,
357 Puhinui Road
Papatoetoe
Cleek TUIOTI

Cleek TUIOTI Notice
TUIOTI, Cleek. Passed away suddenly in hospital on Wednesday 8 July 2020 after a very short battle with cancer. Beloved partner and soul mate of Lee Hukui. Adored and cherished father of Jackson-George and Frankie. Loved brother and uncle to the Tuioti, Ioane and Hukui families. A family service and celebration of Cleek's life will be held on Sunday 12 July 2020, at 3pm. The venue will be confirmed and notification made through Cleek's Facebook page. The funeral service for Cleek will be held on Monday 13 July 2020 at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 357 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe, Manukau commencing at 9:30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 11, 2020
