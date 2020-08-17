|
HEWLETT, Claude Jefferice. (Reg. No. NZ 240546) Passed peacefully away 12 August 2020 at Bernadette Rest Home in is 100th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Marjorie for 62 years and special friend of Mary. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their thanks to CHT Bernadette for the wonderful care of Claude. For service details contact family on 027 2445141 or 027 2633437. Communications to the Claude Hewlett Family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2020