|
|
|
HANSEN, Clarissa Daphne (nee Diggle). Passed away peacefully 3rd August 2019, aged 95 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Dennis. Mother of Geoff, John, and Denise. Nana of Megan, Reuben, Kelly, Tim, and Emily; and great-nana to Chloe, and Olivia. Beloved sister to Maria and her family. A service to celebrate Clarissa's life will be held in the Chapel of Newberrys Funeral Home, 2 Moody Ave, Whau Valley, Whangarei, on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1:00 pm. All communications to the 'Osborne Family', C-/P.O Box 5116, Whangarei 0140.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019