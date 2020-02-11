Home

More Obituaries for Clarice HOLLINGSWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Mary HOLLINGSWORTH


1924 - 2020
Clarice Mary HOLLINGSWORTH Notice
HOLLINGSWORTH, Clarice Mary. Born February 23, 1924. Passed away on February 03, 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased), Philip, Marilyn, Carole, Dave, Ross, Jan and Merrill. Loved Nana of 12, great Nana of 20 and great great Nana of 1. A precious one of us is gone A voice we loved is still A place is vacant in our hearts that can never be filled A private service and cremation was held at Clarice's request on 10 February.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
