HOLLINGSWORTH, Clarice Mary. Born February 23, 1924. Passed away on February 03, 2020 at North Shore Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of John (deceased), Philip, Marilyn, Carole, Dave, Ross, Jan and Merrill. Loved Nana of 12, great Nana of 20 and great great Nana of 1. A precious one of us is gone A voice we loved is still A place is vacant in our hearts that can never be filled A private service and cremation was held at Clarice's request on 10 February.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020