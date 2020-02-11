Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Avonpark Chapel
corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads
Linwood
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarice WEBB
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarice Aileen (Hazelton) WEBB

Add a Memory
Clarice Aileen (Hazelton) WEBB Notice
WEBB, Clarice Aileen (nee Hazelton). Passed away on Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, in her 85th year. Loved wife of the late Rex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Stephen, Colin, Kevin and Vivienne, Karen and Henry, Grant, and Judith, and a much loved nana and great-nana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clarice Webb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Clarice's life will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.00am.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarice's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -