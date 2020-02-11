|
WEBB, Clarice Aileen (nee Hazelton). Passed away on Sunday morning, February 9, 2020, in her 85th year. Loved wife of the late Rex, loved mother and mother-in-law of Ngaire and Stephen, Colin, Kevin and Vivienne, Karen and Henry, Grant, and Judith, and a much loved nana and great-nana. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Clarice Webb, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Celebration of Clarice's life will be held in our Avonpark Chapel, corner of Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, Christchurch, on Wednesday, February 12, at 10.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 11, 2020