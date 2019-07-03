|
|
|
SIMPSON, Clarence Wilfred (Clarrie). Aged 96 years. Passed away on 30 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Joan, father to Keith, Alan and Maureen, father-in-law to Karen, Mary and Ross, grandfather to Glen, Erin and Jeffrey and great grandfather to Grace. "Finally found his peace to be with Peg". A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road in Glen Innes on Friday 5 July at 11.00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019