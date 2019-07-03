Home

Clarence Wilfred (Clarrie) SIMPSON

Clarence Wilfred (Clarrie) SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON, Clarence Wilfred (Clarrie). Aged 96 years. Passed away on 30 June 2019. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret Joan, father to Keith, Alan and Maureen, father-in-law to Karen, Mary and Ross, grandfather to Glen, Erin and Jeffrey and great grandfather to Grace. "Finally found his peace to be with Peg". A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road in Glen Innes on Friday 5 July at 11.00am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 3, 2019
