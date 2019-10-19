|
TREBES, Clarence Joseph (Sonny). Born December 15, 1932. After a short illness Sonny passed away at Maygrove Hospital Orewa 22 October 2018. Much loved father of Donna (Auckland) and Robyn (Perth). Father in law to Keith and Neil. Poppa to 7 grandchildren and GP to 9 great grandchildren. He has been greatly missed. Many thanks to the staff at Maygrove Hospital who cared so well for Dad in his last weeks A memorial gathering of family and friends will be held to celebrate Sonny's life at 1.30 on Sunday 27th October at Donna's home 27 Hobbs Rd Matakatia Bay Whangaparaoa Auckland. This memorial is a being held jointly with a memorial for Ann Waddell nee Woodhams (Trebes )who passed away 21 September 2019).
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019