Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lychway Funeral Directors
5 Roy St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06 3578143
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Funeral service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence NOLAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence James Patrick NOLAN

Add a Memory
Clarence James Patrick NOLAN Notice
NOLAN, Clarence James Patrick. Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Friday 1st May 2020, at the Palmerston North Hospital aged 77. Loved husband of the late Edith. Loved father of Kate, Rick and Andrew and a loving grandfather to all his grandchildren Josh, Oli, Wil, James, Vivvy, Ed, Will and Edie. A small funeral service will be held for family on Tuesday 12th of May. Due to the current restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to the Nolan family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -