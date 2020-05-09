|
NOLAN, Clarence James Patrick. Passed away suddenly and peacefully on Friday 1st May 2020, at the Palmerston North Hospital aged 77. Loved husband of the late Edith. Loved father of Kate, Rick and Andrew and a loving grandfather to all his grandchildren Josh, Oli, Wil, James, Vivvy, Ed, Will and Edie. A small funeral service will be held for family on Tuesday 12th of May. Due to the current restrictions a memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages can be sent to the Nolan family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020