SCOTT, Clare (nee Cronin). Our treasured Mum Clare Scott passed away on Thursday 11 July 2019. Cherished mother of Ian, Jeannie and Peter and daughter in law Lindsay. Proud grandmother and loved supergran of Liz and Peter and Maxiina. Proud great grandmother of Sarah, Zach, Conner, Riley and Clare. Beloved wife of the late Bill. The family would like to thank all the management and staff at Ascot House Devonport who lovingly cared for Mum. A private family celebration of Clare's life has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 16, 2019