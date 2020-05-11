Home

Clare Janice CARLYLE

Clare Janice CARLYLE Notice
CARLYLE, Clare Janice (nee Teague). 77 years. Passed away at home surrounded by family on Saturday 9th May 2020. Much loved wife of Lance for 53 1/2 years. Treasured and loved Mum and mother in law to Reece and Emily, Michelle and Jason, Bryce and Belinda. Adored and loved Grandma to Kyle, Drew, Blake, Niven, Keira, Reid, Thea and Wade. Your laughter is always in our ears and your cheeky grin in our hearts. Thank you to Waipuna Hospice. Funeral and service details to come. All correspondence can be sent to 105 Plummer Road, RD 7 Tauranga 3179 or email bryce. [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 11 to May 12, 2020
