GUTHRIE, Clara Elizabeth (Betty) (nee Atkinson). Born July 24, 1926. Passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020 at the Lady Elizabeth Home in Takanini. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Alex and Anne, Christopher, Dianne and Richard, Philip and Joanne, Donna and Brian. Loved and devoted Nanny to Daniel, Ruth and Sarah; Brenton and Joshua; Nicholas, Stephanie and Ashleigh. Loved Great-Nanny of Alexandra and Aria. Now reunited with her beloved Donald and the Lord Jesus. A service for Clara will be held at the St Andrews Centre, 85 Queen Street, Waiuku on Friday July 10 at 12pm. All communications to Dianne 021-059-2499.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2020