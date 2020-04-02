|
STEWART, Claire (nee Campbell). Born June 17, 1941. Passed away on March 29, 2020. (Queens Service Medal) In Noosa Queensland after a long illness and wonderful support from family and friends. Dearly loved wife of the late J.J (John Stewart). Much loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Maureen (Denver USA) Cam and Clare (Noosa Queensland ) Terry (Denver USA) Chas and Vicky (Noosa Queensland) Sarah and Tim (Queenstown) Cherished sister of Janice (Wellington) Aylsa (Deceased)Terry (Taupo) Grandmother to 15 beautiful grandchildren. The family would like to thank all the staff at Carramar Tewantin Queensland for their outstanding care for Claire. Claire has had a life full of accomplishments including Mayor of New Plymouth and Representative Russell Grace golfer. The family will miss her greatly but hold on to their wonderful memories of times with Claire. A private family service to be held Thurday 2nd April in Noosa. The family plan to have a memorial service in New Plymouth at a later date. All communications to Sarah McBride PO Box 1441 Queenstown
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020