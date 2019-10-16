Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claire MARSHALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire MARSHALL

Add a Memory
Claire MARSHALL Notice
MARSHALL, Claire. Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019. Claire was a highly valued Reading Recovery Tutor in the Auckland team. She gave 28 years dedicated service to Reading Recovery as a Tutor and Trainer. A wonderful person and an exceptional Tutor, gone too soon. Join family and friends in celebrating Claire's wisdom, passion and love of life on Saturday 19th October, 1:30pm at the Music Auditorium, Faculty of Education and Social Work, Epsom. Communications to [email protected], phone 09 579 3910.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.