MARSHALL, Claire. Passed away peacefully on 23rd September 2019. Claire was a highly valued Reading Recovery Tutor in the Auckland team. She gave 28 years dedicated service to Reading Recovery as a Tutor and Trainer. A wonderful person and an exceptional Tutor, gone too soon. Join family and friends in celebrating Claire's wisdom, passion and love of life on Saturday 19th October, 1:30pm at the Music Auditorium, Faculty of Education and Social Work, Epsom. Communications to [email protected], phone 09 579 3910.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 16, 2019