MACLEAN, Claire Marjorie. On 13 November 2019 at home. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and sister of John Cullen of London, England. Much loved step-mother of Fiona and Michael, and Hugh and Irene, and Granny Claire to their children. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of 7 St Vincent, Remuera, for their loving care of Claire. A Requiem Eucharist will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, Parnell, on Thursday 5 December 2019 at 3 pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Fiona Maclean, P O Box 448, Warkworth 0941.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019