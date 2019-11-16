Home

Claire Marjorie MACLEAN

Claire Marjorie MACLEAN Notice
MACLEAN, Claire Marjorie. On 13 November 2019 at home. Dearly loved wife of the late John, and sister of John Cullen of London, England. Much loved step-mother of Fiona and Michael, and Hugh and Irene, and Granny Claire to their children. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff of 7 St Vincent, Remuera, for their loving care of Claire. A Requiem Eucharist will be held at St Mary's-in-Holy Trinity, Parnell, on Thursday 5 December 2019 at 3 pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to Fiona Maclean, P O Box 448, Warkworth 0941.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 16, 2019
