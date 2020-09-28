|
GEDDES, Claire Louise (nee Molloy). Born October 24, 1945, Claire passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Aranui Home and Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John, beautiful mother and mother in law of Patrick and Jacqui, Hugo and Jules and treasured grandmother of Flora Jeanne. Claire was kind, elegant and always gracious. She was dearly loved and will be missed by the extended Molloy and Geddes families and her wide circle of friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Aranui for their exceptional level of care. A service will be held for family and close friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020