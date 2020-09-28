Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Claire GEDDES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Louise (Molloy) GEDDES


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Claire Louise (Molloy) GEDDES Notice
GEDDES, Claire Louise (nee Molloy). Born October 24, 1945, Claire passed away peacefully on September 24, 2020 at Aranui Home and Hospital. Beloved wife of the late John, beautiful mother and mother in law of Patrick and Jacqui, Hugo and Jules and treasured grandmother of Flora Jeanne. Claire was kind, elegant and always gracious. She was dearly loved and will be missed by the extended Molloy and Geddes families and her wide circle of friends. The family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Aranui for their exceptional level of care. A service will be held for family and close friends.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -