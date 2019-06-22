|
DEACON, Claire Frances. Died peacefully on June 14, 2019 , aged 86. Beloved wife of the late John Albert Deacon, and cherished mother of Jan and Murray, Chris , Melinda and Jeff. Much loved nana to Lucy and Ash, Sam, Tom, Marcus and Emma, Daniel, Hannah and Dan, William, Sophie, Phoebe , Olivia and her 5 great-grandsons. A service to honour Claire's life will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, Auckland on Monday, July 1 at 10.30 am, followed by a private interment. Claire's family would like to thank the staff at Aranui Resthome for their loving care and support.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
