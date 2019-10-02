|
WOOLLEY, Claire Elizabeth (nee Hume). Passed away tragically on 29th September 2019. Aged 41 years. Dearly loved wife, best friend and soul mate of Nick. Treasured "Mumma Bear" of Finn and Olive, and "first baby" Noosa. Loved daughter of Allan and Judy Hume, and daughter in law of Terry and Wendy Woolley. Cherished sister of Phillip, and the late Nicola, and sister in law of Andrea, and Steve. A celebration of Claire's life will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Friday 4th October at 11am followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Westpac Helicopter Trust, either online at bit.ly/cewoolley2909 or can be left at the service. All communications to Woolley Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 2, 2019