DERBY, Claire (nee McManus). Peacefully surrounded by her devoted and caring family at Hillview Home Te Kuiti, on Friday 30th October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Merv for 61 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Paula, Jan and Syd, Sharon and Steve. Wonderful loving nana to her eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. A celebration of Claire's life will be held at St George's Catholic Church Te Kuiti, on Wednesday 4th November at 1pm, followed by interment at the Te Kuiti Cemetery. All communications to Derby Family c/- PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941. In the care of VJ Williams & Sons FDANZ.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2020