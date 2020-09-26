Home

Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Te Puke Methodist Church
2 Oroua Street
View Map
Claire Brenda HUGHES Notice
HUGHES, Claire Brenda. On 24 September 2020 aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ralph. Loved mother and mother in law of Norm and Lynda, Rusty and Joy, Graeme (deceased) and Glenis, Maureen and Norm Allen; and Jenny (deceased) and Brian Hammond, and grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren. "God looked around his garden and found an empty space. He then looked down upon this earth, and saw your tired face. He put his arms around you and lifted you to rest. God's garden must be beautiful, He always takes the best." Family would like to thank the Rangiura Rest Home for their wonderful care of Claire. A service will be held at Te Puke Methodist Church, 2 Oroua Street on Tuesday 29 September at 1pm, thereafter burial at New Te Puke Cemetery. Messages to the Hughes family c/- PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020
