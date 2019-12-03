|
|
|
LAWLER, Cicely Margaret. Sadly, we announce the passing of our courageous mum. Cicely passed away peacefully 30th November 2019 at the age of 89. Dearly beloved wife of Derry, sister to Mike and 'P'. Loved mother and mother in law of Catriona, Patrick, Moira and Pat, Michael and Deborah and Felicity. Grandmother to Hannah, Isaac, Riley, Brendan, Sophia, Jacob, Liam, Keyeele and Tomas. Cicely's funeral service will take place on Friday 6th December at 10.00am, at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, at the Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Rd, Mangere.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019