Home

POWERED BY

Services
Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 3173
(07) 543 4780
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
1:00 p.m.
St Mary's Catholic Church
Cameron Road
Tauranga
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Pyes Pa Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cicely GOOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cicely Margaret GOOCH


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Cicely Margaret GOOCH Notice
GOOCH, Cicely Margaret. 29 April 1925 -1 October 2020 Cicely, our family Matriarch, has been called home. Cis died peacefully at sunrise, at Bethlehem Views, surrounded by the wonderful care of its staff. Loved wife of the late Rae Gooch and beloved mum and mother-in-law of Maryanne and Paul Richardson (Auckland) and Robert and Ali Gooch and grandson Hamish (Australia). Much loved stepmother of John and Jane Gooch, Mary Dillon, James and Joan Gooch, Helen Gooch, Madeleine and Kevin Casey, and Andrew and Sharon Gooch and Nana Cis to their extended families. Loved sister of Sandy, Bob, Don and Helen McHardy and Mary Brown (all deceased) and John McHardy and Anne Kennet. Cicely's Requiem Mass and funeral and will take place at St Mary's Catholic Church, Cameron Road, Tauranga on Wednesday 7 October Tauranga at 1.00pm followed by her burial at the Pyes Pa Cemetery. Cis has asked for no flowers please, but that donations may be made at the St Mary's Catholic Church to the Tauranga, St Vincent de Paul Society at www.bopvinnies.co.nz. Communications to the Gooch family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cicely's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -