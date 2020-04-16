|
HORNE, Christy (nee MacAskill). Born January 13, 1935. Passed away on April 14, 2020. Christy died peacefully at home with loving family by her side. Much loved wife of the late Max Matheson, and mother to Derick and Sandi and precious Nanny to Lauren (and Jay), Trent and Emma. Also dearest wife of the late Peter Horne and step-mum to Linda and Peter, Chris and Anne, Stephen and Val, Jenny and Stuart, Cathy and Vern and Michael and Sheryl. Loved dearly by her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Suzannah and Joel, Tim and Jess, Ben and Lauren (Joshua, Ruby and Samantha), Emma and Tau (Jack), Lucy and Connor, Sarah and Ricky (Jackson and Sailor). Rebeccah and Travers (Nova and Wynn), Ruth and Jake (Ada, Patch and Manny), Michael and Heather (Heidi and Beau), Briar and Avi, Leah, Megan and Dan, Dylan and Jacob. Treasured by us all and will be greatly missed. Now safe in God's loving care. A celebration of Christy's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Warkworth Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 16, 2020