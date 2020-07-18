|
|
|
CURRIE, Christopher Wayne (Chris). On August 19, 2005. Born July 16, 1985. My Son, Our Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin, Friend and sporting mate would be 35 now, not a day goes by without a thought of Chris, the warm memories, his funny laugh, his genuine care for others and his silent influence remain upon us. Nothing matters more than family, its the best love shared that will keep us going together. Dad, Serene, Nicky, Kahu, Logan and Vicki.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020