Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher CURRIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Wayne (Chris) CURRIE

Add a Memory
Christopher Wayne (Chris) CURRIE In Memoriam
CURRIE, Christopher Wayne (Chris). On August 19, 2005. Born July 16, 1985. My Son, Our Son, Brother, Nephew, Cousin, Friend and sporting mate would be 35 now, not a day goes by without a thought of Chris, the warm memories, his funny laugh, his genuine care for others and his silent influence remain upon us. Nothing matters more than family, its the best love shared that will keep us going together. Dad, Serene, Nicky, Kahu, Logan and Vicki.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -