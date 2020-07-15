Home

Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Service
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
View Map
Christopher Thomas RIES


1948 - 2020
Christopher Thomas RIES Notice
RIES, Christopher Thomas. 13 April 1948 - 12 July 2020. Beloved husband of Rae. Father and father-in-law of Kevin and Hayley, Ben and Marie, and the late Shaun. Grandfather of Jodeci, Jayden, Amanda, and Hunter. "Until we ride again." A service will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Thursday 16th July 2020 followed by private cremation. All communications to the Ries Family, c/- P.O.Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2020
