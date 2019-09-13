Home

Christopher Robert (Chris) ISON

Christopher Robert (Chris) ISON Notice
ISON, Christopher Robert (Chris). Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, on 11th September, 2109; aged 77. Dearly loved husband of Lyndsay, treasured father, father-in-law and grandfather to David and Vicki, Rachel and Richard, Frank, William, Adam and Amy. The family wish to thank all practitioners and friends who have supported him on his courageous journey over the last 6 years. A Celebration of Chris's life will be held at the St Francis Anglican Church, 246 Main Road, Tairua, on Wednesday 18th September at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society (Waikato/ Bay of Plenty Division) would be gratefully received via https://waikato- bop.cancernz.org.nz/how-to- get-involved/make-a- donation/give-in-memory.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 13, 2019
