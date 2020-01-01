|
GRAHAM, Christopher Robert. Chris passed away on December 30th 2019, with his family at his side at Tauranga Hospital after a long, brave journey. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Angela. Much loved and loving Dad of Georgina, William (Bill); and Jessie. Loved brother and brother in law of Charlie and Mary, and special Uncle Chris to their children Charles, Annie, Hugh, and Moragh. Chris will also be sadly missed by his uncles, aunts and cousins. A Rosary Vigil will be held at 7pm on Sunday January 5th at St Mary Immaculate Church, corner of Cameron Road and First Avenue Tauranga; followed by Requiem Mass there on Monday January 6th at 11am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 1, 2020