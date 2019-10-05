Home

Christopher Randall (Chris) JORDAN

Christopher Randall (Chris) JORDAN Notice
JORDAN, Christopher Randall (Chris). Passed away suddenly on 2nd October 2019. Aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn. Treasured Dad and father-in- law of Amy and Tim, Lucy and Carl, Sarah and Stefan. Adored Grandad of Ava, Marco, Coco, Monty, Iggy, Chloe, Fletcher, Clementine and Wilfred. A celebration of Chris' life will be held at 2.00pm on Wednesday 9th October at the Cathedral of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Grey Street, Hamilton East. In lieu of flowers donations to Child Flight Charitable Trust will be gratefully received and may be left at the church. All communications to the Jordan family c/- PO Box 4449 Hamilton 3247.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
