Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
3:00 p.m.
All Saints Chapel
Purewa
Christopher (Chris) PURCHASE


1981 - 2020
PURCHASE, Christopher (Chris). Born May 22, 1981. Passed away on February 29, 2020. Emma's husband Chris (Daddy to Stevie and Tom, son of Karen and Colin, stepson to Graham and Vicki, big brother to Tim and Elli, stepbrother to Ben, Emma, and Emily, son in law to Godfrey and Maureen, brother-in law to Amy, Thibaut, Matthew, Megan and Sonja, Uncle Chris to his beautiful nieces and nephews) passed away on the 29th of February  just after 4:20am. He fought with all his might for as long as he could but when his time came he was peaceful and listening to his favourite tunes.   A Service will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa  on Thursday 5th of March at 3 pm
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
