ADAMS, Christopher Paul (Chris). Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 4th June 2019. Loved Dad, Grandad and Brother. Chris is lying instate at his home, 35 Thorpe Road, RD1, Kaikohe and his funeral service will be held at his home, tomorrow, Saturday 8th June 2019 at 11am. Followed by burial in the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All correspondence to the Adams Family and the address listed above. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
