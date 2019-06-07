Home

POWERED BY

Services
Squire Funeral Services
36 Rankin Street
Kaikohe, Northland
09-405 2616
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher ADAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Paul (Chris) ADAMS

Notice Condolences

Christopher Paul (Chris) ADAMS Notice
ADAMS, Christopher Paul (Chris). Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 4th June 2019. Loved Dad, Grandad and Brother. Chris is lying instate at his home, 35 Thorpe Road, RD1, Kaikohe and his funeral service will be held at his home, tomorrow, Saturday 8th June 2019 at 11am. Followed by burial in the Kaikohe Lawn Cemetery. All correspondence to the Adams Family and the address listed above. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.