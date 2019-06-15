Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato 3330
07-378-9636
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Maurice (Te Karaka) WILLIAMS

Notice Condolences

Christopher Maurice (Te Karaka) WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Christopher Maurice (Te Karaka). Passed away 13 June 2019, aged 78 years, at his home after a courageous battle and surrounded with love. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, nee Wallace. Father of Hiria, Atareta, Ora, Andrew, Rawhiti, Matiu. Much loved Koro. Chris is laying in state at Te Rangiita Marae, Pitiroi Street, Nukuhau, Taupo. Service on Sunday 16 June at 11am, followed by burial at Nukuhau Urupa. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.