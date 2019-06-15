|
WILLIAMS, Christopher Maurice (Te Karaka). Passed away 13 June 2019, aged 78 years, at his home after a courageous battle and surrounded with love. Dearly loved husband of Barbara, nee Wallace. Father of Hiria, Atareta, Ora, Andrew, Rawhiti, Matiu. Much loved Koro. Chris is laying in state at Te Rangiita Marae, Pitiroi Street, Nukuhau, Taupo. Service on Sunday 16 June at 11am, followed by burial at Nukuhau Urupa. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
